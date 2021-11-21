UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,934 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $43.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

