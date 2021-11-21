UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,460 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 55,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

