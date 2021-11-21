UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 206.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in QuantumScape by 1,121.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631 over the last three months.

QS stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 10.93. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

