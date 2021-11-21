UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

