UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,328 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of ICF International worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $107.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

