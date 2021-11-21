UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FARO Technologies worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.29 and a 1-year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.