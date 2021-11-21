UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 640.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 92,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $516,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.