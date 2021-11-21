UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Matson worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Matson by 768.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $453,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,807 shares of company stock worth $3,803,898. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MATX opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

