UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 236.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of RealReal worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

RealReal stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.19. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.74.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $48,908.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,426.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,474 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.