UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,765 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,765 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $96,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,553,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,742,000 after purchasing an additional 838,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $39.72 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.