UChain Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 194.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, UChain has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a market cap of $91,938.28 and $6,821.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00226421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UChain Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

