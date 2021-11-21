UMA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, UMA has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $89.80 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $16.27 or 0.00027614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00237342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,241,708 coins and its circulating supply is 63,809,056 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

