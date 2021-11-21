Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Short Interest Update

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 11,800,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. 5,939,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,175. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

