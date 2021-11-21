Unido EP (UDO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.45 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Unido EP has a market cap of $15.09 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,169.34 or 0.07181374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.76 or 0.99640018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

