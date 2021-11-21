United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the highest is $3.14. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $12.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.81. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

