United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 316,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

