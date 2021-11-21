UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.3% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $440.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.66 and its 200-day moving average is $417.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

