Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Universal Health Services worth $31,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,518,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 57.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 121.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 110,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,044,000 after buying an additional 156,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $123.98 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

