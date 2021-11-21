UnlimitedIP (UIP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $526,102.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $526,102.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00222562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

