Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $36.17 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.