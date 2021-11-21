USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and $169.52 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00069557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00075864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.13 or 0.07277051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,656.17 or 0.99564036 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027207 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.