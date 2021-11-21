UTU Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (UTU)

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $115,349.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00226022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00087944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

