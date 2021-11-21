V-ID Achieves Market Cap of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. One V-ID coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048317 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002725 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00222708 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088230 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011814 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.