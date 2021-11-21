Validity Reaches One Day Volume of $571,345.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Validity has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $31.61 million and approximately $571,345.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $7.11 or 0.00011931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.26 or 0.00889609 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,447,152 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,411 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

