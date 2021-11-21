Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $158.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

