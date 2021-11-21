Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.27% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $439,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. 1,756,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,844. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.