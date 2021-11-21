Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $155,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. 9,985,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263,737. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

