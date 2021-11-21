Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lowered by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

