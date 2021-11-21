Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 12,130 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.93% of Franklin Financial Services worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRAF. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 71,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

