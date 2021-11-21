Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.01% of AerSale worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AerSale during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $17.67 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

