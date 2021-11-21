Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.12% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 216,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIOX stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

