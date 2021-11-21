Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.98% of NACCO Industries worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NC opened at $30.63 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $219.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.