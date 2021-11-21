Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.8% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $13,916,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,070,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 246,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.52. 6,298,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.