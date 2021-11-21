Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1,264.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $431.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $326.06 and a 12-month high of $432.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

