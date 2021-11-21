Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 12.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $103,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

