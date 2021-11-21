Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,396.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00011086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $4.15 million and $8,396.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00091149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.30 or 0.07228229 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,098.35 or 0.99876674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 798,716 coins and its circulating supply is 654,102 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

