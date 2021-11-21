VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $8.80 billion and $489.73 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010281 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.