Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days.

VEGPF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.37. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vectura Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

