Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days.

VEGPF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.37. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vectura Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

