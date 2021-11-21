Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,709 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $305.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

