Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Tops $11.62 on Top Exchanges

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $11.62 or 0.00020235 BTC on major exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $76.34 million and $7.55 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00222163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00088273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,571,950 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.