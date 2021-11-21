Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0145

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $975.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,181.34 or 0.99631022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00052269 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00338572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.66 or 0.00513414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00191074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013490 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001572 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

