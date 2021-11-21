Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.55 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $37.55 million and $271,084.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,759,522 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

