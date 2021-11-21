VerusCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,927.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $62.57 million and approximately $21,927.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00069746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00091203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.53 or 0.07278403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.01 or 0.99751111 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026110 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,406,349 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

