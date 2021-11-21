Vesper (VSP) Price Reaches $6.08 on Major Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Vesper has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $36.71 million and approximately $657,036.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $6.08 or 0.00010235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00074195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.41 or 0.07287127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,474.48 or 1.00105511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,036,757 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

