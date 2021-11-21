VIMworld 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $437,610.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. VIMworld has a total market cap of $36.99 million and $437,610.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069559 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

