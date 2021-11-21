Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Short Interest Update

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,100,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 31,070,000 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 8,673,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,959,967. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,638,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.