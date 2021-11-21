Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPG opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.16 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

