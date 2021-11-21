Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Vista Outdoor worth $25,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 121.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

NYSE VSTO opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.