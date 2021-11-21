Vitae (VITAE) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Vitae has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,223.52 or 0.99913674 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars.

