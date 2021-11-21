VNX Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, VNX has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a total market capitalization of $416,405.16 and $24,695.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00218474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00087883 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.